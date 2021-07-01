Sign up
182 / 365
High Key Sparrow
Really didn't like any of my snaps today, but I'm about to hit the "post-vaccine I got no sleep last night" wall, so posting the least bad one.
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
0
0
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
3470
photos
140
followers
38
following
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
Views
1
2021
ILCE-6300
1st July 2021 6:03pm
b&w
,
high key
,
sparrow
,
etsooi
,
a6300
,
70-350mm
