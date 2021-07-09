Previous
Leaf by humphreyhippo
190 / 365

Leaf

I was messing around in the garden trying to get the camera to focus (on anything!!), and ended up quite liking the simplicity and texture of this one.
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

Humphrey Hippo

