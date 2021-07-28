Sign up
209 / 365
Rain
Only rained for a short while, but it really, really rained when it did.
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
1
0
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
3497
photos
137
followers
38
following
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2021
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
28th July 2021 6:30pm
b&w
,
rain
,
bokeh
,
90mm
,
a6300
Taffy
ace
I like your work with the shadow contrast here.
July 28th, 2021
