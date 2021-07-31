Sign up
212 / 365
Pony
Watching the Spa 24hrs race, so here's a shot from yesterday.
Been a couple of big crashes in motorsport today. Always sobering to realise how dangerous it can be. :(
Note to self: Shot #3500 of the project.
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project.
Photo Details
Album
2021
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
30th July 2021 4:55pm
Tags
horse
,
cheating
,
pony
,
new forest
,
a6300
,
70-350mm
