Pony by humphreyhippo
212 / 365

Pony

Watching the Spa 24hrs race, so here's a shot from yesterday.

Been a couple of big crashes in motorsport today. Always sobering to realise how dangerous it can be. :(



Note to self: Shot #3500 of the project.
31st July 2021 31st Jul 21

Humphrey Hippo

@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
