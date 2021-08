Messing around with CGVirus's foam material in Blender to see if it was worth adding into my asset library.Not very exciting but had a bit of fun expanding it into a Bally Sports-badge mic (Bally have the worst scorebug in sports TV ... seriously, it's terrible - but I digress).The actual microphone base will need a bit of work to make this into a proper model asset. It's pretty much just a cylinder right now. ;)