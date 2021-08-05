Previous
Rainbow Britannia by humphreyhippo
Rainbow Britannia

Miserable weather & busy day at work (everyone else seems to be on holiday!) so here's a shot from the weekend.

This isn't as lined up as it looked through the view finder, but you can't exactly get a do-over in these situations. ;)
5th August 2021

Humphrey Hippo

Judith Greenwood ace
Floating mountains!
August 5th, 2021  
