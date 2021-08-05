Sign up
217 / 365
Rainbow Britannia
Miserable weather & busy day at work (everyone else seems to be on holiday!) so here's a shot from the weekend.
This isn't as lined up as it looked through the view finder, but you can't exactly get a do-over in these situations. ;)
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
3505
photos
134
followers
38
following
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
2021
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
1st August 2021 7:04pm
cheating
,
rainbow
,
cruise ship
,
16-70mm
,
a6300
Judith Greenwood
ace
Floating mountains!
August 5th, 2021
