218 / 365
Last of the Sun
After a lousy start, the day turned into a sunny (if a tad blustery) evening, so we went for a Friday night bimble down to Mudeford. Took a few snaps of the sun above the trees before it disappeared behind more clouds.
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project.
3506
photos
134
followers
38
following
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
5
1
2021
ILCE-6300
6th August 2021 8:24pm
sun
,
clouds
,
mudeford
,
a6300
,
70-350mm
