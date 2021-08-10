Previous
Next
Sea Foam on the Rocks by humphreyhippo
222 / 365

Sea Foam on the Rocks

Another shot from Sunday.
The waves were robust enough to generate lots of sea foam on the rocks - which then got blown away in large clumps. Anywhere it landed got a lovely brown splodge mark - including my 600mm!
10th August 2021 10th Aug 21

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise