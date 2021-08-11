Previous
Kitesurfers by humphreyhippo
Kitesurfers

More of a 'memory of the day' than a great pic - the breezy conditions brought out the kitesurfers.
Bit of a stretch for the 350mm through the haze & sea spray, but they were still pretty colourful against Hurst Point Lighthouse.
11th August 2021

Humphrey Hippo

