223 / 365
Kitesurfers
More of a 'memory of the day' than a great pic - the breezy conditions brought out the kitesurfers.
Bit of a stretch for the 350mm through the haze & sea spray, but they were still pretty colourful against Hurst Point Lighthouse.
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing...
3511
photos
133
followers
38
following
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
Views
9
Album
2021
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
8th August 2021 1:05pm
cheating
,
kitesurfers
,
a6300
,
70-350mm
,
hurst point
