Another Feather in the Grass by humphreyhippo
226 / 365

Another Feather in the Grass

Another feather in the grass.
I tried quite hard to keep it in colour, but, alas, I ended up liking the b&w version more. Again.
14th August 2021 14th Aug 21

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
61% complete

Ryan ace
Black and white helps the feather stand out.
August 14th, 2021  
