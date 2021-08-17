Previous
PentaPattern by humphreyhippo
PentaPattern

More messing around with polygons in Blender.
A repeating grid of pentagons and the triangle spaces between them.
Humphrey Hippo

@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project.
