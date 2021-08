Chris Prenninger has done a couple of videos trying to recreate the new Windows 11 background screen in Blender.Having only just been dragged kicking and screaming onto Windows 10, I expect this is the closest I'll get to one for a while.Still - a quick & easy bit of fun with a cloth sim - but ended up with the scrunchie thing I use in the bath. ;)Tutorial Link: https://youtu.be/SLyWwVUkkFo