Ocean Fail
Trying to work through the ocean chapter of CG Boost's Blender environments chapter but it didn't really work for me again.
Bit like the iceberg fail, I followed the chapter really carefully and it looked nothing like his at the end. Oh well. :(
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
3520
photos
133
followers
38
following
10
2021
2.93.3
20th August 2021 9:03pm
Tags
blender
,
bit of a fail
,
3d render
,
not a photograph
,
b3d
