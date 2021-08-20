Previous
Ocean Fail by humphreyhippo
232 / 365

Ocean Fail

Trying to work through the ocean chapter of CG Boost's Blender environments chapter but it didn't really work for me again.
Bit like the iceberg fail, I followed the chapter really carefully and it looked nothing like his at the end. Oh well. :(
Humphrey Hippo

