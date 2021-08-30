Previous
Next
Minis by humphreyhippo
242 / 365

Minis

Another shot from Saturday at Thruxton.

I still don't think of these cars as real Minis, but that's because I'm old.
30th August 2021 30th Aug 21

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carrie Shepeard
Awesome action shot!
August 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise