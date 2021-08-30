Sign up
242 / 365
Minis
Another shot from Saturday at Thruxton.
I still don't think of these cars as real Minis, but that's because I'm old.
30th August 2021
30th Aug 21
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing...
3530
photos
133
followers
38
following
235
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
2021
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
28th August 2021 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
cheating
,
mini
,
motorsport
,
panning
,
thruxton
,
a6300
,
70-350mm
Carrie Shepeard
Awesome action shot!
August 30th, 2021
