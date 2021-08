Another shot from our weekend at Thruxton.This is Tim Harvey - former touring car driver (& 1992 BTCC champion), back racing for the first time in a decade in the Porsche race. He's usually commentating for ITV4, but this weekend had a guest drive in this round.Tim is well-known for his love of cake. There's a sticker on the back of the car which says "Harvey - The Buffet Slayer" in the proper Buffy font. :)He even managed to snag a podium place . :)