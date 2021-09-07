Teapot in the Fog

OK things got rather silly last night. It was such a lovely "summer" evening that we went for a bimble up to Mudeford - and watched the sea fog rolling in. We drove down to Milford-on-Sea to see how bad it was - and couldn't make out The Needles (or the island for that matter) bar the lighthouse lamps. But we did realise we could see the teapot (aka the constellation Sagittarius) and that meant we were looking at the last of the Milky Way core.
So with a lens I never use for astro, a tripod I only use in extreme emergencies (because it's awful), no intervelometer, no Bahtinov mask to focus, and quite a lot of sea fog - frequently illuminated by car headlights, we tried to get something.
We definately got something... it's very noisy and a bit rubbish (get those colours!), but there you go. Not what you'd call good seeing. ;)
If you'd like to see an annotated version or a single exposure, I've posted them both on Tumblr.
Stacked in Sequator which is free and good for landscape astro.