Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
251 / 365
Umbra
Further silliness from the sea fog at Milford.
This is our shadow in the fog as car headlights light up it up.
I was taking high ISO shots for stacking so, as a single shot, this is pretty terrible - but it's spookily weird, I still like it. :)
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
3539
photos
132
followers
37
following
68% complete
View this month »
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
2021
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
6th September 2021 9:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
cheating
,
fog
,
milford on sea
,
analog efex pro
,
16-70mm
,
a6300
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close