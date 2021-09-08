Previous
Umbra by humphreyhippo
251 / 365

Umbra

Further silliness from the sea fog at Milford.
This is our shadow in the fog as car headlights light up it up.

I was taking high ISO shots for stacking so, as a single shot, this is pretty terrible - but it's spookily weird, I still like it. :)
8th September 2021

Humphrey Hippo

**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
Photo Details

