320 / 365
Salisbury Car Park
Messing around in the car park after our first visit to Salisbury Playhouse since lockdown.
We went to see a three-perfomer take on The Hound of the Baskervilles - which I don't remember being a comedy but was fairly entertaining. :)
16th November 2021
16th Nov 21
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
3608
photos
129
followers
37
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2021
Camera
DSC-RX100M4
Taken
16th November 2021 9:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
salisbury
,
car park
,
rx100
,
concrete 'long exposure
