Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
323 / 365
Holes
Messing around with the new computer case.
We're finally having to replace our 'media PC' - the one we use to watch YouTube etc on the TV. It was my desktop computer... 13 years go. ;)
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
3611
photos
129
followers
37
following
88% complete
View this month »
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
323
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
2021
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
19th November 2021 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
macro
,
90mm
,
a6300
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close