Previous
Next
Chamfer by humphreyhippo
324 / 365

Chamfer

Spent the afternoon/evening messing around with my Flicka boat model, but it doesn't look different enough to post, so here's another shot of our new media PC case.
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
88% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise