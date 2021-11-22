Previous
Hatchet Lane Sunset by humphreyhippo
Hatchet Lane Sunset

An opportunistic 'out of the car window' shot from our drive home last night.
22nd November 2021

Humphrey Hippo

@humphreyhippo
A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project.
Monica
Beautiful!
November 22nd, 2021  
plainjaneandnonnonsense ace
Stunning
November 22nd, 2021  
