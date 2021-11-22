Sign up
Hatchet Lane Sunset
An opportunistic 'out of the car window' shot from our drive home last night.
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
2021
ILCE-6300
21st November 2021 4:03pm
sunset
new forest
a6300
70-350mm
cheating'
Monica
Beautiful!
November 22nd, 2021
plainjaneandnonnonsense
ace
Stunning
November 22nd, 2021
