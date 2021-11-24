Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
328 / 365
Digital Danbo
Got somewhat bored waiting for a report to run so started using my iPhone to take texture shots of
my Danbo
who lives on my desk. Tried to build a digital Danbo in Blender afterwards and used the photos as textures. It sort of works.
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
3616
photos
130
followers
37
following
89% complete
View this month »
321
322
323
324
325
326
327
328
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
2021
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blender
,
danbo
,
3d render
,
not a photograph
,
b3d
,
digital danbo
☠northy
ace
So…. This isn’t a photo????
November 24th, 2021
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@northy
Nope. :)
November 24th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close