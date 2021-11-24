Previous
Digital Danbo by humphreyhippo
Got somewhat bored waiting for a report to run so started using my iPhone to take texture shots of my Danbo who lives on my desk. Tried to build a digital Danbo in Blender afterwards and used the photos as textures. It sort of works.
Photo Details

☠northy ace
So…. This isn’t a photo????
November 24th, 2021  
Humphrey Hippo ace
@northy Nope. :)
November 24th, 2021  
