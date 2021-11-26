Sign up
330 / 365
Bokeh Brakelights
Tried a few shots of raindrops today but didn't like any of them, so here's the alternate 'Humphrey stuck on the M3' shot which I nearly posted yesterday.
It's a bit 'craptastic' as Northy might say, but I kinda like it.
26th November 2021
26th Nov 21
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
3618
photos
130
followers
37
following
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
330
Album
2021
Camera
DSC-RX100M4
Taken
25th November 2021 7:45pm
Tags
cheating
,
bokeh
,
humphrey
,
rx100
