Bokeh Brakelights by humphreyhippo
330 / 365

Bokeh Brakelights

Tried a few shots of raindrops today but didn't like any of them, so here's the alternate 'Humphrey stuck on the M3' shot which I nearly posted yesterday.
It's a bit 'craptastic' as Northy might say, but I kinda like it.
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

