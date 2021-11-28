Previous
Barely There by humphreyhippo
332 / 365

Barely There

Followed the world's slowest bus trying to get to Milford for sunset.
We barely got there...
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Humphrey Hippo

@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
