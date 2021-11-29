Sign up
333 / 365
Geometric
I see lots of these 'pastel geometric shape' renders on Behance. I've never really worked out what it is that makes it work in the good ones, but I keep occasionally trying.
Haven't cracked it yet.
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
Humphrey Hippo
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
3621
photos
129
followers
37
following
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
Tags
blender
,
3d render
,
not a photograph
,
b3d
,
the intersection is intentional
