Geometric by humphreyhippo
333 / 365

Geometric

I see lots of these 'pastel geometric shape' renders on Behance. I've never really worked out what it is that makes it work in the good ones, but I keep occasionally trying.
Haven't cracked it yet.
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

Humphrey Hippo

@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project.
91% complete

