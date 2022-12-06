Previous
New Toy Stack by humphreyhippo
34 / 365

New Toy Stack

In a bid to try regain my phojo, I've treated myself to a secondhand RX10.
I like my little RX100 & the convenience of it, but would like something with a bit more range.

Haven't really had time to mess with it yet (it only came this afternoon), but when the other half pointed out the moon appearing over the rooftops, I thought I'd give it a go.

This is a cropped stack of 25 handheld shots taken 2 feet from the front door. :)
On the whole, I'm happy with it. It's not got the IQ of my other cameras, but for a 1 inch sensor, it's not bad at all.
Humphrey Hippo

@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
Corinne C ace
A great shot of the moon!
December 6th, 2022  
