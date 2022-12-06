New Toy Stack

In a bid to try regain my phojo, I've treated myself to a secondhand RX10.

I like my little RX100 & the convenience of it, but would like something with a bit more range.



Haven't really had time to mess with it yet (it only came this afternoon), but when the other half pointed out the moon appearing over the rooftops, I thought I'd give it a go.



This is a cropped stack of 25 handheld shots taken 2 feet from the front door. :)

On the whole, I'm happy with it. It's not got the IQ of my other cameras, but for a 1 inch sensor, it's not bad at all.