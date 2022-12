Obligatory Milford-on-Sea Shot

We had today off using up holiday days and went out to lunch. It was miserable grey & very cold for here. We didn't even get the snow the rest of the country got. On our way back, we stopped at Milford-on-Sea to try get the obligatory Needles shot I take with every camera/lens I get. They were barely visible...

The sun did break through for a couple of minutes though - it was back to grey all the way home.