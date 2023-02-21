Sign up
24 / 365
Chair Drop
Messing around in Blender with chairs.
Not feeling very inspired by this prompt.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
3715
photos
102
followers
32
following
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
2023
Camera
3.4.1
Taken
21st February 2023 7:16pm
Tags
blender
,
3d render
,
not a photograph
,
b3d
,
orthographic
