Previous
Next
Chair Drop by humphreyhippo
24 / 365

Chair Drop

Messing around in Blender with chairs.

Not feeling very inspired by this prompt.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise