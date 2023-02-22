Previous
Lino Chair by humphreyhippo
25 / 365

Lino Chair

A modelling exercise for the prompt, 'chair'.

This is an attempt to model the Herman Miller Lino Chair.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Humphrey Hippo

@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
