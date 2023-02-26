Sign up
26 / 365
44.2% Illuminated
A focus-stacked sneaky moon shot taken in the driveway just after sunset when we got home from a lovely drive up to Amesbury.
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
0
1
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
3717
photos
101
followers
32
following
Tags
moon
,
handheld
,
focus-stacked
,
rx10
,
rx10 iv
