Temperature Blanket Project - February Update

Availed myself of the lovely sunshine coming through the window to snap a quick iPhone update shot of the temperature blanket project.

The black darned line is a temp marker for the end of January. Not sure if I'll do anything permanent to delineate the months but thought I'd mark them to give myself the option.

It's been quite a green month, but we've been a purple patch this last week with a colder spell. Cold for here, anyway. ;)