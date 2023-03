Struggled for ideas with this week's prompt, "Ugly".The other half suggested a gargoyle, so I had a go at sculpting one in Nomad Sculpt on the iPad. I brought him into Blender and after trying to create a scene I liked, gave up on the gargoyle idea and made him a grotesque instead. And added the hands, which made such a difference, compositionally.The sandstone textures are from Poly Haven:https://polyhaven.com/textures