29 / 365
Stash Day
Another day spent logging my yarn stash on Ravelry.
I've been using a little LED lightbox this time, which made things much easier.
iPhones were made for this. :)
This isn't desaturated btw, it's just how it is.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
1
1
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
3720
photos
101
followers
32
following
7% complete
View this month »
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 12 Mini
Taken
5th March 2023 6:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yarn
,
wool
,
iphone 12 mini
Corinne C
ace
Minimalist and fabulous on texture
March 5th, 2023
