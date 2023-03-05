Previous
Stash Day by humphreyhippo
29 / 365

Stash Day

Another day spent logging my yarn stash on Ravelry.
I've been using a little LED lightbox this time, which made things much easier.
iPhones were made for this. :)

This isn't desaturated btw, it's just how it is.
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Humphrey Hippo

@humphreyhippo
A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
Corinne C ace
Minimalist and fabulous on texture
March 5th, 2023  
