Yarn Cake
30 / 365

Yarn Cake

So I bought a ball-winder to sort out all my leftover yarn. It's rather addictive to use in one of those 'oddly satisfying' ways.

I really could spend the week posting iPhone shots of yarn that I find pleasing. ;)
6th March 2023

Humphrey Hippo

@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
