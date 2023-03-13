Previous
Fake Fire by humphreyhippo
31 / 365

Fake Fire

The Week 11 prompt is 'fire'.
Not sure how much time I'll get for photography this week so had a 'quick' go at making some in Blender.
It looks OK as long as you don't look too closely - then the sim resolution becomes more obvious.

Flame material is from this Blender tutorial:
https://youtu.be/rzATaYyCf9Q
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
8% complete

Sharon Lee ace
Nice job
March 13th, 2023  
