31 / 365
Fake Fire
The Week 11 prompt is 'fire'.
Not sure how much time I'll get for photography this week so had a 'quick' go at making some in Blender.
It looks OK as long as you don't look too closely - then the sim resolution becomes more obvious.
Flame material is from this Blender tutorial:
https://youtu.be/rzATaYyCf9Q
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2023
Camera
3.4.1
Taken
13th March 2023 8:12pm
Tags
blender
,
3d render
,
not a photograph
,
b3d
Sharon Lee
ace
Nice job
March 13th, 2023
