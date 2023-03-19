Previous
Bottle Bokeh by humphreyhippo
33 / 365

Bottle Bokeh

This week's 52frames prompt is 'Backlit'.
This abandoned cider bottle at Calshot seemed a good option for a 'banker shot' for it.

It's woefully blown out on the top right - this camera doesn't really have the dynamic range for this sort of shot. I still like it though.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Humphrey Hippo

Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
