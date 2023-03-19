Sign up
33 / 365
Bottle Bokeh
This week's 52frames prompt is 'Backlit'.
This abandoned cider bottle at Calshot seemed a good option for a 'banker shot' for it.
It's woefully blown out on the top right - this camera doesn't really have the dynamic range for this sort of shot. I still like it though.
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2023
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
19th March 2023 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bottle
,
bokeh
,
rx10
