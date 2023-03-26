Previous
Red Kite by humphreyhippo
Red Kite

Saw lots of 'big birds' today - though mostly when we couldn't stop to take photos.

This is the closest one got when we did. I think he's a red kite.
They really are things of beauty.
Humphrey Hippo

@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365.
Dave
Nice capture
March 26th, 2023  
Corinne C
Beautiful
March 26th, 2023  
