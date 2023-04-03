Temperature Blanket Project - March Update

Another quick iPhone snapshot of the temperature blanket project.



The black darned lines are temp markers for the end of each month.



March continued in the purple patch we had at the end of Feb, but warmed up into the greens.



This month I had to rely on internet-sourced temps twice rather than our own measurements - once due to the NAS failing to reboot and the second due to loss of data from a 6-hour power cut.