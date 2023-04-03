Sign up
39 / 365
Temperature Blanket Project - March Update
Another quick iPhone snapshot of the temperature blanket project.
The black darned lines are temp markers for the end of each month.
March continued in the purple patch we had at the end of Feb, but warmed up into the greens.
This month I had to rely on internet-sourced temps twice rather than our own measurements - once due to the NAS failing to reboot and the second due to loss of data from a 6-hour power cut.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
3730
photos
101
followers
32
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 12 Mini
Taken
3rd April 2023 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
crochet
,
diary shot
,
iphone 12 mini
,
temp blanket project
