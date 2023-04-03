Previous
Temperature Blanket Project - March Update by humphreyhippo
39 / 365

Temperature Blanket Project - March Update

Another quick iPhone snapshot of the temperature blanket project.

The black darned lines are temp markers for the end of each month.

March continued in the purple patch we had at the end of Feb, but warmed up into the greens.

This month I had to rely on internet-sourced temps twice rather than our own measurements - once due to the NAS failing to reboot and the second due to loss of data from a 6-hour power cut.
3rd April 2023

Humphrey Hippo

@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
Photo Details

