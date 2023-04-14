Previous
Ice Cream (Animation)

Messing around with a Flip Fluids simulation for the 52frames 'Frozen' theme.

Never really got to a stage where I was happy with it before exceeding my enthusiam for the project. At least it's something to post. ;)


Rendered in Cycles - Blender 3.3.
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
