40 / 365
Ice Cream (Animation)
Messing around with a Flip Fluids simulation for the 52frames 'Frozen' theme.
Never really got to a stage where I was happy with it before exceeding my enthusiam for the project. At least it's something to post. ;)
Rendered in Cycles - Blender 3.3.
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
3731
photos
101
followers
32
following
2023
Tags
blender
,
animation
,
3d render
,
not a photograph
,
b3d
,
52weeks_hh_2023
