Previous
Mudeford Sun Lamp by humphreyhippo
75 / 365

Mudeford Sun Lamp

I take this shot pretty much every time we go to Mudeford ... and I never quite get it lined up, no matter how hard I try. ;)
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise