Celebration of Rallycross Demo - Grid

We spent Saturday at Lydden Hill rallycross circuit.

We were meant to be seeing the new electric World RX cars, but they weren't permitted to run after a fire destroyed the Special One team Lancias & support truck on the Friday.



Not the best weather for photography - which got worse through the afternoon.



It was odd being back. Last time we were here, World RX was in such rude health, the FIA were moving the UK round to Silverstone (booo!) and it has returned a shell of itself with only ten cars... and now down to eight with the fire. The absence of advertising was very evident. Not a Red Bull or Monster Energy sign in sight.



Anyway, to fill the schedule gap, they had some proper cars going around. They were easily the most fun to watch.