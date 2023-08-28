Sign up
Previous
89 / 365
Hovercraft Racing
Spent the bank holiday trying to pan hovercraft down at Gang Warily.
We haven't been there for a couple of years. It was pretty fun - though the light wasn't great (hence the b&w).
Didn't rain though, so I'm calling that a win.
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
3780
photos
94
followers
30
following
24% complete
View this month »
