Hovercraft Racing

Spent the bank holiday trying to pan hovercraft down at Gang Warily.
We haven't been there for a couple of years. It was pretty fun - though the light wasn't great (hence the b&w).
Didn't rain though, so I'm calling that a win.
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

