Strix Nebulosa

Another snap from our visiti to the New Forest Wildlife Park yesterday.



This is a rather lovely 25 year old Great Grey Owl.

Strix Nebulosa is a fantastic latin name - may even rival 'bison bison'.



The owls were so difficult to shoot. They were all (understandably) hiding in the shading corners of their enclosures.



I really like the RX10, but low-light is not where it shines.

