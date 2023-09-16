Sign up
Strix Nebulosa
Another snap from our visiti to the New Forest Wildlife Park yesterday.
This is a rather lovely 25 year old Great Grey Owl.
Strix Nebulosa is a fantastic latin name - may even rival 'bison bison'.
The owls were so difficult to shoot. They were all (understandably) hiding in the shading corners of their enclosures.
I really like the RX10, but low-light is not where it shines.
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
2023
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
15th September 2023 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
owl
,
etsooi
,
great grey owl
,
rx10
,
sony rx10 iv
,
yay for noise reduction
