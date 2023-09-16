Previous
Strix Nebulosa by humphreyhippo
Strix Nebulosa

Another snap from our visiti to the New Forest Wildlife Park yesterday.

This is a rather lovely 25 year old Great Grey Owl.
Strix Nebulosa is a fantastic latin name - may even rival 'bison bison'.

The owls were so difficult to shoot. They were all (understandably) hiding in the shading corners of their enclosures.

I really like the RX10, but low-light is not where it shines.
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Humphrey Hippo

@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
