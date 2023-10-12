Sign up
106 / 365
Red Admiral
Wandered back into bedroom at lunch time to find a red admiral lazing on the inside of the open window.
Cue lots of running around trying to remember where I'd put the macro lens...
Tried to clean the window a bit in Photoshop. Probably should try do that in real life too. ;)
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
3797
photos
93
followers
30
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2023
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
12th October 2023 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
90mm
,
red admiral
,
sony a6300
,
need to clean the windows
