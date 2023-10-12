Previous
Red Admiral by humphreyhippo
106 / 365

Red Admiral

Wandered back into bedroom at lunch time to find a red admiral lazing on the inside of the open window.
Cue lots of running around trying to remember where I'd put the macro lens...

Tried to clean the window a bit in Photoshop. Probably should try do that in real life too. ;)
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise