Robin

Decided to try do something I haven't done in an age & go take some shots of the bees in the garden. As I was waiting for the sun to come back out, I realised I was being watched...

The robin was sitting in the holly bush a couple of feet away to my left. I took a quick snap & then moved away so he could fly off if he wanted to, but he didn't so I went back and took a few more pics. I don't know which of us was more curious about the other. It was very sweet. He stayed there for ages, even after I went back to the bees. That's the Christmas card sorted then. ;)



Got into Lightroom & realised I have totally forgotten how to edit shots like this!