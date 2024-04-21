Previous
Robin by humphreyhippo
Robin

Decided to try do something I haven't done in an age & go take some shots of the bees in the garden. As I was waiting for the sun to come back out, I realised I was being watched...
The robin was sitting in the holly bush a couple of feet away to my left. I took a quick snap & then moved away so he could fly off if he wanted to, but he didn't so I went back and took a few more pics. I don't know which of us was more curious about the other. It was very sweet. He stayed there for ages, even after I went back to the bees. That's the Christmas card sorted then. ;)

Got into Lightroom & realised I have totally forgotten how to edit shots like this!
Humphrey Hippo

Linda Godwin
Delightful catch!!
April 21st, 2024  
