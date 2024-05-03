Sign up
39 / 365
New Adventures in Yarn
Diary Shot!
My first attempt at weaving on a new-to-me Ashford Knitter's Loom.
The pink shuttle was printed by the OH on his 3D-printer. I asked if he could print me and half and hour later it was in my hand. :)
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
0
0
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted at 52 project in 2023 & am trying another in 2024 just to keep my hand...
3854
photos
81
followers
29
following
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
Views
5
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 12 Mini
Taken
3rd May 2024 7:24pm
Tags
loom
,
weaving
,
diary shot
,
rigid heddle loom
