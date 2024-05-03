Previous
Next
New Adventures in Yarn by humphreyhippo
39 / 365

New Adventures in Yarn

Diary Shot!

My first attempt at weaving on a new-to-me Ashford Knitter's Loom.

The pink shuttle was printed by the OH on his 3D-printer. I asked if he could print me and half and hour later it was in my hand. :)
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted at 52 project in 2023 & am trying another in 2024 just to keep my hand...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise