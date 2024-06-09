Tom to the Grid

Tom Ingram going to the grid for race 1 of the 2024 Thruxton BTCC meeting.



A shot from British Touring Car's annual visit to Thruxton. I liked the framing.



We didn't really enjoy it this year. Our seats weren't very good, it was very, very cold and the day isn't the same without the Ginettas. The minis were quite fun though.



