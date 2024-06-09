Sign up
49 / 365
Tom to the Grid
Tom Ingram going to the grid for race 1 of the 2024 Thruxton BTCC meeting.
A shot from British Touring Car's annual visit to Thruxton. I liked the framing.
We didn't really enjoy it this year. Our seats weren't very good, it was very, very cold and the day isn't the same without the Ginettas. The minis were quite fun though.
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted at 52 project in 2023 & am trying another in 2024 just to keep my hand...
Tags
motorsport
,
btcc
,
thruxton
,
tom ingram
,
rx10
,
sony rx10 iv
,
52weeks_hh_2024
