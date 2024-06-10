Sign up
Previous
51 / 365
The Jordan Family
#1 Mike, #77 Andy in the middle & #771 Bradley.
Three generations racing in three different Mini races at Thruxton on Sunday.
Didn't get a great shot of Andy. He went from 13th to 1st on the first lap & then his race got red flagged for ages.
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted at 52 project in 2023 & am trying another in 2024 just to keep my hand...
Tags
mini
,
thruxton
,
rx10
,
sony rx10 iv
