The Jordan Family by humphreyhippo
The Jordan Family

#1 Mike, #77 Andy in the middle & #771 Bradley.
Three generations racing in three different Mini races at Thruxton on Sunday.

Didn't get a great shot of Andy. He went from 13th to 1st on the first lap & then his race got red flagged for ages.
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Humphrey Hippo

@humphreyhippo
