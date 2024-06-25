Previous
Next
Symphonic Rock by humphreyhippo
54 / 365

Symphonic Rock

Quick end-of-the-night diary shot from a rare weekday evening trip up to the Royal Albert Hall to see the Royal Philharmonic doing Symphonic Rock.
Their Bohemian Rhapsody is pretty good!
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted at 52 project in 2023 & am trying another in 2024 just to keep my hand...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Really nice showing the cool lighting
June 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise