54 / 365
Symphonic Rock
Quick end-of-the-night diary shot from a rare weekday evening trip up to the Royal Albert Hall to see the Royal Philharmonic doing Symphonic Rock.
Their Bohemian Rhapsody is pretty good!
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
1
0
Tags
royal philharmonic orchestra
,
royal albert hall
,
diary shot
,
rx100
,
sony rx100 iv
Linda Godwin
Really nice showing the cool lighting
June 27th, 2024
