55 / 365
Fibre #2
Cheating & using a calendar slot to post this one.
This is my other half's fav shot from the tie-dying experiments with plant fibres experiment
This one is made from milk protein.
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted at 52 project in 2023 & am trying another in 2024 just to keep my hand...
3870
photos
81
followers
29
following
Views
1
Album
2024
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
27th June 2024 3:05pm
Tags
macro
,
90mm
,
fibre
,
sony a6300
