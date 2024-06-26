Previous
Fibre #2 by humphreyhippo
55 / 365

Fibre #2

Cheating & using a calendar slot to post this one.

This is my other half's fav shot from the tie-dying experiments with plant fibres experiment
This one is made from milk protein.
